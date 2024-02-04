BJP Demands Probe Into Kakinada TDR Bond Scam

BJP Kakinada district president Ch. Ramkumar, city convenor G. Satyanarayana and former district president Y. Malakondaiah told reporters that though there is availability of government land, officials acquired 8.98 acres of private land, out of which 4.31 acres of land had been allotted to an electricity sub-station in Dummulapeta.The BJP leaders said the acquired land must be de-notified and the TDR bonds issued cancelled. They said the land owners have already sold Rs 15 crore-worth TDR bonds at Visakhapatnam.BJP leader D. Subrahmanyam demanded that district collector Kritika Shukla, who is also the special officer of Kakinada Municipal Corporation, should complete the probe into the issue within 10 days. He said if she fails to probe the scam, BJP will meet AP Governor Abdul Nazeer and demand a detailed probe into the scam.