Kakinada: BJP Demands Abolition of TDR Bonds

Satyanarayana said that the BJP has complained to Vigilance and Enforcement and Anti-Corruption Bureau departments and now the government has ordered an inquiry on the TDR bond scam. He alleged that the government bought lands to set up an electrical sub-station from the private parties and issued TDR bonds with high rates, but the government lands have been mortgaged. He said that the BJP would not keep silent until the bonds would be cancelled. The party district vice-president Chitneedi Srinivas, former corporator S. Lakshmi Prasanna and others were present.



