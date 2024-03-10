Kakinada: BJP Demands Abolition of TDR Bonds
Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the government as well as the Kakinada Municipal Corporation to abolish the TDR bonds, worth Rs 500 crores. BJP Kakinada Assembly convener G. Satyanarayana, the party’s state executive member Y. Malakondaiah, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and others said here on Sunday that the TDR bonds should be denotified and the government lands which have been mortgaged should be released immediately.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
