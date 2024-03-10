Top
Kakinada: BJP Demands Abolition of TDR Bonds

DC Correspondent
10 March 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Kakinada: BJP Demands Abolition of TDR Bonds
Andhra Pradesh demands abolition of TDR bonds (Photo: Representational Image/DC)

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the government as well as the Kakinada Municipal Corporation to abolish the TDR bonds, worth Rs 500 crores. BJP Kakinada Assembly convener G. Satyanarayana, the party’s state executive member Y. Malakondaiah, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and others said here on Sunday that the TDR bonds should be denotified and the government lands which have been mortgaged should be released immediately.

Satyanarayana said that the BJP has complained to Vigilance and Enforcement and Anti-Corruption Bureau departments and now the government has ordered an inquiry on the TDR bond scam. He alleged that the government bought lands to set up an electrical sub-station from the private parties and issued TDR bonds with high rates, but the government lands have been mortgaged. He said that the BJP would not keep silent until the bonds would be cancelled. The party district vice-president Chitneedi Srinivas, former corporator S. Lakshmi Prasanna and others were present.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
