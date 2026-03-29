BJP Crossing All Limits, Says Mamata

West Bengal:West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the state and alleged that the Election Commission was acting at the ruling party’s behest in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing election rallies in Raniganj, Kashipur and Raghunathpur, she claimed that the BJP’s actions in Bengal would lead to its loss of power at the national level. “By attempting to destroy Bengal, the BJP will lose power across the country,” she said.



Banerjee alleged that 1.20 crore voter names had been deleted during the SIR exercise and said, “There must be a 'Lakshman Rekha', but the BJP is crossing all limits.” She warned that the revision exercise would “sound its death knell”.



She said the Trinamool Congress would provide legal assistance to those seeking to challenge deletion of their names and added, “If the voters' list is not published properly, everyone must be allowed to cast their votes. People's rights cannot be snatched. We want voting rights for everyone.”



The Chief Minister also alleged that those excluded from electoral rolls could face detention following an NRC exercise. “We will not allow that to happen,” she said.



Targeting the BJP, she said, “If the BJP comes to power in the state, they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out,” and alleged that there were plans to abolish West Bengal’s statehood.



Referring to recent clashes during a Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad, she said the administration failed to act against those responsible and added, “I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all my powers.”



Banerjee said that after returning to power for a fourth term, she would unite anti-BJP parties at the national level. “You have targeted Bengal, we are targeting Delhi,” she said.



She also accused the BJP of attempting to control personal choices, stating, “If you don't want to give up your choices of food and clothing, don't vote for anyone else other than the TMC.”



Highlighting her government’s record, she cited development initiatives and welfare schemes, including Lakshmir Bhandar and Yuva Sathi, and said these were “not doles but assistance.” She claimed her government had reduced unemployment and created jobs, while alleging that the Centre had not fulfilled its employment promises.



She also accused the Union government led by Narendra Modi of withholding funds for the state, adding that despite this, infrastructure and housing projects had been undertaken.



Banerjee urged party workers to remain vigilant until counting is completed and called on women to resist any electoral challenges.

