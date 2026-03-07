BJP Corners Largest Share Of Maharashtra Budget Allocations

MUMBAI: Budget allocations in Maharashtra highlight the BJP’s dominant position in the ruling alliance, with departments headed by its ministers cornering the largest share of funds — more than double the allocations given to those controlled by alliance partners — the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

The Energy Department headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received the highest allocation of Rs 27,963 crore. Overall, departments handled by BJP ministers have been allotted about Rs 1,20,131.24 crore, compared with Rs 44,843.36 crore for Shiv Sena ministers and Rs 40,889.80 crore for the NCP.

Mr. Fadnavis, who took over the finance portfolio after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, presented the State Budget on Friday. An analysis of the budget document shows that about Rs 41,086.47 crore has been earmarked for the Energy, General Administration, Law and Judiciary, Information and Public Relations, Finance and Planning departments, which are directly under the Chief Minister’s control. Meanwhile, the Sports, Minority and State Excise departments under Ms. Pawar have been allocated approximately Rs 1,562.08 crore.

The Urban Development, Housing and Public Works (public sector undertakings) departments handled by Mr. Shinde have been allotted around Rs 13,970.32 crore.

According to the State-level department-wise outlay for 2026–27, after the Energy Department, the Public Works Department (PWD) headed by BJP leader Shivendra Raje Bhosale received Rs 26,218.16 crore, while the Women and Child Development Department led by NCP leader Aditi Tatkare has been allocated Rs 24,231.28 crore.

The allocation pattern highlights the government’s focus on energy, infrastructure, welfare schemes and sustainable development.

Of the total outlay of Rs 2,08,886.16 crore for 2026–27, six key departments — Energy, Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Rural Development, Water Resources and Agriculture — have been allocated Rs 1,19,669.44 crore, reflecting the government’s emphasis on supporting farmers, empowering women and strengthening infrastructure.

The budget also places significant emphasis on green energy initiatives. In his speech, Mr. Fadnavis said that the “Maharashtra Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy 2025–2035” has been announced to meet the State’s requirement for clean and environment-friendly energy over the next decade.

Under the policy, the government aims to generate 50 per cent green energy by 2029 and 65 per cent by 2035. The initiative is expected to attract investments worth Rs three lakh crore and generate Rs 15,600 crore in revenue through State GST.