BJP, Congress Candidates File Nominations For Odisha’s Nuapada Bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: The political temperature in Nuapada soared on Saturday as candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress filed their nomination papers for the November 11 Assembly by-election.

BJP nominee Jay Dholakia and Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi submitted their papers at the Deputy Collector’s office, each leading impressive rallies of supporters. Senior leaders from both parties accompanied them during the filing.

Dholakia was joined by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, several ministers, and MLAs, underscoring the party’s focus on reclaiming the Nuapada seat. Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi, meanwhile, arrived with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and other senior leaders in a show of strength.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has fielded Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate. The ruling party, however, has yet to announce the date for filing her nomination papers.

The Congress on Friday released a 40-member list of star campaigners for the bypoll. The list features top national leaders including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Kanhaiya Kumar. Senior state leaders such as Ramachandra Kadam, Giridhar Gomang, Niranjan Patnaik, Srikanta Jena, and Narasingha Mishra also figure in the list.

The BJD has announced an identical 40-member team of star campaigners led by Naveen Patnaik and veteran leader Prasanna Acharya.

The BJP, too, has lined up a powerful campaign team featuring Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. National Vice President Baijayant Panda and two state prabharis have been tasked with coordinating the party’s ground operations.

With senior leaders across parties gearing up for an intensive campaign, Nuapada is set to witness a high-voltage triangular contest that could redefine political alignments in western Odisha.