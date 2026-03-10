BJP, Congress candidates elected unopposed to RS from Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: BJP’s Laxmi Verma and Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial polls in Chhattisgarh.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Chhattisgarh are falling vacant on April nine, necessitating the biennial polls.

Tenures of two RS members from Chhattisgarh, Phulo Devi Netam and TJS Tulsi (both of Congress), are expiring on April nine.

While Congress renominated Netam, a woman tribal leader from Bastar, as its candidate, BJP fielded OBC woman leader Verma in the biennial polls.

Returning officer Manish Sharma presented the election certificates to both the leaders following their victory.

Speaking to the reporters, Netam dismissed the speculations on her being the prospective chief ministerial candidate for her party in the 2028 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, saying that ‘I have never been after any position during my political career. The party has always entrusted me with responsibilities and I have discharged my responsibilities with full commitment and dedication. My goal is to serve people and the party”.

Buzz in the Congress circles here is that Netam may be projected as the chief ministerial candidate by Congress in the 2028 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh since she is a tribal hailing from Bastar, which is considered politically significant.

Tribal-dominated Bastar comprises 12 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.

BJP’s Verma said that she will raise the issues concerning Chhattisgarh in the Upper House.