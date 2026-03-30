BJP Confident Of Sweeping Bagalkot, Davanagere South Bypolls: Vijayendra

Bagalkot: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday expressed confidence of a BJP victory in both the Bagalkot and Davanagere South by-elections, asserting that voters were tilting in favour of the party while accusing the Congress of misusing power, neglecting development and losing public trust.

Vijayendra was in Bagalkot on Monday to campaign for the party candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

“Irrespective of who comes here, including the Chief Minister, the BJP will win both Bagalkot and Davanagere seats in the by-elections by a huge margin. Voters, who have understood the Congress’ vote-bank tactics, will teach them a fitting lesson," he said.

Responding to questions from media persons, he said that no strategy or conspiracy of the Congress would succeed.

“The mood of the voters in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency is increasingly in favour of the BJP. Party workers are enthusiastic, and our candidate has been canvassing from as early as 7 am. The overall atmosphere is in favour of the BJP,” he said.

He added that Bagalkot is the district that gave Chief Minister Siddaramaiah his “political rebirth,” but alleged that the district has been completely neglected by the Chief Minister and the Congress. “Whatever speeches they make here, people understand the ground reality. Veeranna Charantimath will win by a huge margin,” he asserted.

Accusing the Congress of misusing power, he said, “The Congress is attempting to use money power and muscle power to intimidate voters. However, the aware and sensible voters here have decided to ensure a BJP victory.”

He further claimed that in Bagalkot and even in Davanagere South, Congress workers are internally in favor of the BJP.

Criticising the state government, Vijayendra alleged that projects initiated during the BJP regime are only now being formally inaugurated. “They have not allocated funds for any new development,” he said.

He also raised concerns over delays in salary payments. “Police personnel are supposed to receive their salaries on the first of every month, but for the first time in the state’s history, payments are being delayed by a month,” he claimed.

He further pointed out that guest lecturers at Kuvempu University in Shivamogga have not been paid for two months, adding that similar situations prevail in other universities as well.

“The Chief Minister claims to have presented 17 budgets, but we have repeatedly demanded a white paper on the state’s financial condition,” he said.