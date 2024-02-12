BJP confident Nitish govt will win trust vote in Bihar

Patna: The BJP, which is back in power in Bihar after a recent realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday exuded confidence that the new government will easily sail through the trust vote.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who has landed the job of a deputy CM, reached the assembly premises ahead of the trust vote flashing a victory sign.

He was accompanied by party colleague Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a deputy CM.

"Democracy shall win", said Sinha, as he sauntered towards the central hall where the day's proceedings will begin with the governor's address to members of the bicameral legislature.

Choudhary quipped, "bachche ko khilona mil jaaega (the kid will be left with a toy)".

The allusion was to "khel abhi baki hai (the game is still on)" remark of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who lost the deputy CM's post as a result of Nitish Kumar's volte-face.

Earlier, Kumar, the JD(U) chief, reached the premises and rushed inside after standing in the portico for a while and waving at party colleagues.

JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar said, "Our party is intact. Rumours are being spread that some of our people are not with us. Such mischief will be put to rest during the trust vote".