BJP Conclave:Modi Urges Unity, Zero Factionalism Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

The Prime Minister made the observation after some leaders highlighted how they had to face problems because of certain other party colleagues. Somewhat concerned over the factionalism, Mr Modi, it is learnt, observed that it is time to bury all hatchets and work for the organisation.

Sources said it was the Prime Minister who suggested that senior national office bearers should meet for an informal gathering before the national council meeting commences, as it is not often that all leaders, including him, meet unless there is some official meeting.

At the informal gathering on the sidelines of the national council meet, sources said, the Prime Minister asked leaders if they wanted to say something about the organisation or any other issue. It was then that a senior leader raised the issue of how he had to face problems because of a party colleague.

The PM, sources said, told the gathering that "no matter which position or post a party leader is, including him, when it comes to sangathan (organisation), s angathan hi sarvopari hai ," thus asking them to put aside their differences for the organisation.

The Prime Minister, who always gives credit to the BJP karyakartas for the party electoral wins and describes himself as a "sadharan karyakarta," often reiterates during his meetings with the party leaders that when it comes to organisational matters, organisation should be the priority for a leader.

Mr Modi has already declared the BJP's target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats in the impending general election and "400 paar" for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

During the recently concluded two-day conclave of the BJP, Mr Modi gave winning tips to the BJP cadre on how to win the coming general election, where he emphasised reaching out to the youths turning 18. He said the youth will play an important role in shaping the 18th Lok Sabha.

The PM told the BJP cadre that they will have to win everyone's trust to achieve the BJP's mission of scoring a hat-trick in the coming polls.