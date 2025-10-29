BJP Complains to EC Over Omar Abdullah's NLU Announcement in Budgam

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his announcement of a National Law University (NLU) starting operations in Budgam from April 2025.

BJP’s Budgam by-election candidate Aga Syed Mohsin filed the complaint at ECI headquarters in New Delhi, claiming the CM’s statement—made during the ongoing autumn session of the J&K Legislative Assembly—was strategically timed to influence voters in the constituency where MCC is in force.

The controversy stems from Abdullah’s response to a resolution moved by Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat calling for immediate establishment of the NLU. The CM informed the House that classes would begin in rented accommodation by April next year, identifying a vacant software technology park site at Ompura in Budgam—previously stalled due to Indian Air Force objections over potential interference with communication systems—as a possible temporary campus.

“Once operational, students won’t have to leave J&K for law studies,” Abdullah said, adding that the final location would be decided in consultation with the High Court Chief Justice and Chief Secretary. The resolution was passed unanimously via voice vote.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned the announcement as a “blatant misuse of office” and demanded Abdullah’s immediate resignation. “No new policy decisions are permissible under MCC. This is election interference,” Sharma told reporters outside the Assembly.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister unveiled major reforms to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme, scrapping financial ceilings to give MLAs greater flexibility in local development.

Key relaxations include removal of the ₹30 lakh cap on power infrastructure projects and ₹10 lakh limit on solar lighting. MLAs can now fund mobile water tankers, household water connections, school buses, and mobility aids such as wheelchairs and electric scooters. A one-time ₹50 lakh allocation per MLA has also been approved for rehabilitating flood-affected families during 2025–26 and 2026–27.

The CM said the changes, finalized after a two-month review, aim to empower elected representatives to better address constituency needs.