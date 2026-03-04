BJP Claims Uddhav Blocking Pawar’s Rajya Sabha Return

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP vice president Keshav Upadhye on Tuesday criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over the latter’s alleged unwillingness to leave a Rajya Sabha seat for Sharad Pawar. Thackeray became the chief minister in 2019 only because of Pawar’s support, but in politics, self-interest often outweighs gratitude, the BJP leader said.

“Today Sharad Pawar, on whose insistence Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, is in trouble in the Rajya Sabha elections. However, Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand of opposition instead of cooperation,” said Upadhye in his post on X.

His remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray on Monday staked his party’s claim on the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra, which the opposition Maha Vikas Abhadi (MVA) is expected to win. Given the numbers, the MVA can win only one seat from Maharashtra.

“There is no deadlock in talks for the Rajya Sabha, all parties are in communication with each other. We have put forward our claim on the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat, as numerically and in terms of the rotation policy fixed for the MVA, the seat should be contested by the @ShivSenaUBT. This also aligns with all the political stands that we have taken as the INDIA alliance,” said Aaditya.

The MVA is yet to announce its candidates, with both the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) staking claim for the lone seat. This situation has casts doubt on whether NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar will secure another term. Pawar is one of the seven retiring members, whose Rajya Sabha stint from the state is coming to an end in April.

Upadhye further said, “In fact, this was an opportunity for Uddhav Thackeray to return the favour (to Pawar). But in politics, this is an example that selfishness is greater than gratitude. Pawar had mentioned his displeasure with Uddhav Thackeray’s behavior during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister in his autobiography; and now, during the MP elections, Sharad Pawar is again experiencing Uddhav Thackeray’s political games.”

“It has become clear once again that both friendship and enmity are not permanent in politics. This can be called the latest example of how quickly old favours and relationships are forgotten in the vortex of power, equations and selfishness,” Upadhye added.