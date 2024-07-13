BJP Claims Congress, NCP (SP) MLAs Taking Credit For Shinde Government’s Scheme

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused the Congress and NCP (SP) of doublespeak on the ‘CM Ladaki Bahin’ scheme regarding direct cash transfer to women. Referring to the banners put up by Congress legislator Ravindra Dhangekar and NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar in their constituencies, the BJP said the opposition criticised the scheme in the House but wanted to claim credit for it in their constituencies.

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (The Chief Minister's 'My Beloved Sister' Scheme) was announced by the Maharashtra government in the annual budget. The scheme is being implemented from July 1, under which eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years of age are eligible for direct cash transfers of Rs 1,500 in their accounts every month.

The Mahayuti government led by CM Eknath Shinde is hopeful that the scheme will bring electoral gains for them in the Assembly election, which is likely to be held in October this year. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) has questioned the feasibility of the scheme.

The opposition has alleged that the state government does not have funds to finance the scheme and it will be implemented only till the election. The MVA has also criticized the government over the eligibility criteria for the scheme and the tedious process. It has been alleged that the women eager to get the benefit are facing hardships because of the complex procedure.

However, Mr Dhangekar and Rohit Pawar have put up large hoardings in their constituencies informing people about the scheme, eligibility criteria, and procedure to apply. Interestingly, the opposition legislators have promised Rs 1,500 per month to women through banners having photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray.

Referring to Rohit Pawar’s banner, Maharashtra BJP on its X handle said, “(You) oppose Mahayuti government’s schemes in the state legislature and claim credit for the same in your constituency. Did you learn this doublespeak from your grandfather?”

Rohit is the grand nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar and MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

“MVA lied to voters during the Lok Sabha elections that they will be paid Rs 8,500 per month. They cannot do development work on their own, but are always ahead to take credit,” the BJP post said.

However, a senior state minister said there is no point in criticising opposition MLAs if they are trying to provide benefits of government schemes to their voters. “In fact, we want our MLAs to do the same. We lost the Lok Sabha elections because our people failed to inform people about the welfare schemes launched by the Centre and state governments. We should rectify that mistake and talk about our government’s good work instead of criticising the Opposition,” he said.