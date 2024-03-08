BJP Chevella Candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Launches Interactive Programme 'Vish TV'

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has launched a special programme in his YouTube channel, `Vish TV’ . Chevella residents can watch the live stream of Vish TV every day between 7.30 and 8.00 am and make a video call for the segment “Mata Muchata”. Vishwehwar Reddy in a statement said the Vish TV will serve as a direct line of communication with the people, and help to know their real issues.



