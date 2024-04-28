BJP-BJD Relationship That Of A Married Couple Says Rahul Gandhi In Odisha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) saying both the parties have a strong relationship like that of a married couple. He dubbed the BJP and BJD separate fighting in Odisha polls as rivals, a sheer “drama” aimed at hoodwinking people of the state.

Gandhi called upon the Odisha voters to study the real face of the BJP and BJD and shun them in the forthcoming simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Salipur in Odisha’s Cuttack district, Gandhi said both the BJP and BJD have been looting the state’s mining and other resources of Odisha in partnership since long. However, during elections both the parties pose as rivals.

“The BJP in Odisha has a good relationship with the BJD as they had with Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana. We celebrated their marriage there and here we did the same to expose their tacit relationship with the BJD. People of Odisha should shun this unholy alliance,” said Gandhi.

“While Narendra Modi government is running the government at the Centre for 22-25 billionaires, the Naveen Patnaik government is ruling with a handful of people in Odisha and the selected ones are getting all the benefits. BJD and BJP are running the government in Odisha in partnership. They have given ‘PANN’ as a gift to the people of Odisha. ‘PANN’ means Pandian (Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician), Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Naveen Patnaik. Pandian is running the government in Odisha,” alleged Rahul.

Stating that the BJP and BJD leaders looted the public property in Odisha in unison, Gandhi alleged that they were involved in mining scam worth Rs 9 lakh crore, land grab scam worth Rs 20,000 crore and plantation scam worth Rs 15,000 crore.

“I assure you that when Congress will come to power we will return the money to the public,” the senior Congress leader added.

Rahul announced that Congress will directly transfer Rs 2,000 per month to the bank accounts of the women in the state every month if voted to power.

“Congress government will transfer Rs 3,000 per month directly to the bank accounts of unemployed youths. We will provide 200 units of free electricity. Gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500. The Minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy will be provided to the farmers of Odisha. Congress will enlist all the poor families in India and a woman in the family will be chosen and the party will directly transfer Rs 8,500 per month to their bank account,” said Rahul.

The senior Congress leader also guaranteed employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of India under ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme.

Rahul assured that Congress will guarantee employment opportunities to all the unemployed youths in the country with university degrees and diploma certificates for a year.