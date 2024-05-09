BJP Attributes Decline in Hindu Population to Congress Governance

New Delhi: The BJP has attributed the 7.82% decrease in the Hindu population from 1950 to 2015 to Congress's governance. Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell shared an article by Business Standard highlighting the decline in Hindu population and the growth in Muslim population on X (formerly Twitter).



Malviya emphasized, "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8% between 1950 and 2015. Muslim population grew at 43%." He added, This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus.





According to a study released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), the Hindu population decreased by 7.8% from 1950 to 2015, while the Muslim population saw a growth of 43%.

The 1951 census indicated that Hindus comprised 84.68% of India's population, which declined to 78.06% by 2015. Meanwhile, the Muslim population increased from 9.84% to 14.09% during the same period.



