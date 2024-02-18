BJP Attacks KTR on WeHub, TSIC Use for Political Gain

Hyderabad: The BJP, taking note of reportage on the struggling start-up ecosystem in Telangana state in Deccan Chronicle, criticised the BRS regime for the state of affaris, with former IT minister K.T. Rama Rao taking a majority of the heat.

The reports in Deccan Chronicle shed light on criticisms voiced by Jayesh Ranjan, the bureaucratic head of the IT department, who expressed disappointment over the lack of successful start-ups during the BRS government's tenure.

Ranjan's remarks included concerns about the purported misuse of institutions such as T-Hub and WeHub for political gain, rather than fostering innovation. He also highlighted the discrepancy between Hyderabad and Bengaluru in terms of fundraising and start-up success.

The BJP's tweets accused Rama Rao of using government funds for personal publicity and foreign trips, rather than effectively developing the startup ecosystem as promised.

The tweets came amid ongoing debates sparked by recent reports of politicisation within state-led organisations like WeHub and TSIC.