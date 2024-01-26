BJP Asks GHMC Chief to Hold Meet

Hyderabad: City BJP corporators on Thursday urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner D. Ronald Rose to convene the council meeting at the earliest.

They pointed out that the general body meeting has not been held since five months and the election to the members of the Standing Committee is also pending.

During the meeting they mentioned that pre-budget discussions for the year 2024-25 is of utmost priority and can be done only when the GHMC Council meeting is held.