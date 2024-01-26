Top
BJP Asks GHMC Chief to Hold Meet

DC Correspondent
25 Jan 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Hyderabad: City BJP corporators on Thursday urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner D. Ronald Rose to convene the council meeting at the earliest.

They pointed out that the general body meeting has not been held since five months and the election to the members of the Standing Committee is also pending.

During the meeting they mentioned that pre-budget discussions for the year 2024-25 is of utmost priority and can be done only when the GHMC Council meeting is held.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
