BJP Announces One Thousand Rupees Monthly Assistance To Women On Coming To Power In Odisha

Odisha state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to women if it comes to power in the forthcoming assembly polls to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement is seen as a well thought-out strategy by the BJP to chip away at the women vote bank of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

According to political analysts, the BJD enjoys a solid women vote bank of over 70 lakh. Under its Shakti Vandana programme, the party has formed 6.2 lakh women self-help-groups (SHGs). Over 70 lakh women are members of these SHGs. Majority of these women not only cast their ballots on the conch symbol of the BJD, but also influence male members of their respective families o vote for the Naveen Patnaik-led regional party.

The analysts point out the Odisha state BJP’s cash assistance announcement was identical with the party’s declaration of similar assistance in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh just on the eve of assembly polls in those two states.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government paid Rs 1250 into the bank accounts of the poor, helpless and differently-abled women as monthly allowance under the Ladli Behna scheme ahead of the elections.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP announced a similar promise in its manifesto under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in 2023 and as a result, lakhs of women got connected with the BJP. The plan was a game-changer in Chhattisgarh for the BJP which wrested power from the Congress.

Aiswarya Biswal, the president of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha said, "Our manifesto focuses on women and their rights. As part of their rights, the committee is enlisting financial assistance for women in the manifesto."

However, BJD leader and state tourism and culture minister Ashwini Patra asserted that a major chunk of women voters will vote in our favour.

“Women voters are with the BJD. They will help us win in over 115 Assembly seats,” claimed the minister.

The BJD has been trying to retain this section of voters by announcing various sops like interest-free loans, free-scooty schemes and Mission Shakti Cafes.

BJP has also announced some schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Namo Drone Didi and so on.