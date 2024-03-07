BJP and its allies will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in northeast claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also heads Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) on Thursday asserted that BJP and its allies would win 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats of north-eastern states in the upcoming general elections.

He told reporters, “Out of the 25 seats, our NDA will win 22. There should be no doubt. It is going to be cake walk for us. Yes we may not perform well on three seats in Assam. This figure may increase to 23 for us as well. There is nothing to worry about.”

He reiterated that people have made up their mind to extend their full support to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for next term.

It is significant that in 2019, the BJP had 14 seats while its allies bagged 4, taking the NDA total to 18. In Assam, the party had won 9 seats, with Congress bagging 3 and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an Independent candidate winning one seat each.

Assam chief minister asserted, “We are sure to win 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. There’s no competition. And if God willing, we may win 12 as well. Most of the candidates will win with margins of one-two lakh votes this time. We are not too bothered about the elections and are focusing on development work.”

He said, “We are hardly bothered about the elections. Our focus is on executing ongoing developmental projects.”