BJP And Congress Conspired To Weaken BSP In UP Alleges Mayawati In MP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused BJP and Congress of conspiring to weaken her party in Uttar Pradesh by ‘engineering’ the exodus of ‘selfish’ leaders from the party.

Addressing an election rally in Morena under Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, Ms. Mayawati said that BSP had ruled Uttar Pradesh four times earlier.

BJP and Congress had later conspired to weaken the party in UP by instigating some selfish leaders of BSP to break away from it and float new caste-based parties to take on BSP, she said.

She said that a similar situation has prevailed in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

“These selfish leaders of BSP have served the interests of BJP and Congress”, she said.

Training her guns at Congress, she attributed the decline of the grand old party to its flawed policies towards the socially and economically backward classes.

That’s why there is a need to rebuild the BSP, she added.

She predicted that it would not be a smooth sailing in the general elections this time for BJP.

Ms. Mayawati accused BJP of politicising the Central agencies such as CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax to target its adversaries. She said that politicisation of the Central agencies was also done during the Congress regime at the Centre.

She attacked the BJP for relying on freebies to come to power at the Centre and said that youth needed jobs, not free rations.

She also demanded reservation of jobs in the private sector for SC, ST and OBC.

BSP has fielded its candidates in half-a-dozen LS constituencies in Madhya Pradesh in the coming polls.

This was the second visit to the state by Ms. Mayawati.

She had visited Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on April 19 to campaign for the party.