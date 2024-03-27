BJP Ally UPPL Leader Sleeping On Rs 500 Notes Pile, Photo Goes Viral

In what has triggered a widespread reaction in Assam, a member of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Benjamin Basumatary, was caught snoozing on piles of Rs 500 notes in a photograph which went viral on social media. The UPPL is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam.

The individual in question has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, serving as the VCDC chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district of Bodoland Territorial Council. The image has gone viral on social media amidst the fervour of the ongoing election season.

The image has come as a serious embarrassment for the UPPL and its chief Pramod Boro who came to power in Bodoland Territorial Council with a public commitment that his government would abstain from corruption and not engage in any corrupt behaviour.

The UPPL, led by Bodoland CEM Pramod Bodo, also emerged as a political force advocating against corruption, positioned in contrast to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary. The BJP is contesting 11 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam, and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the UPPL are fighting on three seats.

In response to the viral photo, voices from various quarters have expressed condemnation, highlighting concerns about ethical conduct within political spheres. As the controversy continues to unfold, stakeholders await further developments and responses from the UPPL leadership regarding the allegations raised by this viral image.