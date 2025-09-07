BJP Accuses Kerala Govt of Insulting Armed Forces Over 'Operation Sindoor' Pookalam FIR

New Delhi: Reminding the Left Front-led Kerala government that Operation Sindoor is "India’s pride" and "symbol of Indian armed forces valour and courage, "the BJP on Saturday said by forcefully removing the Onam Pookalam on Operation Sindoor and then registering an FIR, the state government had insulted the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack as well as the armed forces. Pointing that the Pookalam was made in India and not Pakistan, the BJP said under the Left rule, even flowers with patriotic messages are treated as a threat and all for “appeasement of one section.”

“This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it...Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India’s armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion. This FIR by Kerala Police is an insult to each of those 26 victims of Terror and their families, and also every soldier who defends India with his blood and sacrifice…Kerala is not, and will never be, a land ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan,” said BJP Kerala unit chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Sasthamcotta Police in Kollam filed an FIR against some people over a pookalam outside the Parthasarathy temple.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said targeting Operation Sindoor is insulting every soldier, including thousands of Malayalis who wear the uniform, guard our borders, and sacrifice their lives for the Tricolour.

“If this happened in Pakistan, it may have been expected but in India, it is atrocious and unacceptable... Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s pride, symbolising the valour of our armed forces. To target it is to insult every soldier, including thousands of Malayalis who wear the uniform, guard our borders, and sacrifice their lives for the Tricolour. This isn’t Pakistan. This is Kerala under Left rule, where even flowers with patriotic messages are treated as a threat. All for appeasement of one section,” posted Malviya.