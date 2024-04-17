Dilip Ray returns to electoral politics, to contest from Rourkela assembly seat

BHUBANESWAR, APRIL 16: After a hiatus of five years, former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Ray has returned to electoral politics as he made a cut into the second list candidates that was released by the party for assembly elections in Odisha.



The BJP, which had on April 2 cleared 112 names for assembly polls, released 21 names in the second list.

Dillip, who was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2014 by defeating Sarada Nayak of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Rourkela seat, had refrained from contesting from election in 2019.

Ray’s return to electoral politics assumes significance as the BJP hopes his participation in the polls will have positive repercussions in Sundargarh parliamentary constituency and the seven assembly segments under it.

BJP stalwart and former Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram is seeking his reelection from Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat. He is now pitted against former Hockey India captain Dilip Tirkey.

The seven assembly segments that come under Sundargarh parliamentary constituency include Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpali, Rourkela, Rajgangpur and Bonai.

“Dilip is a great asset for us. His presence in the electoral battlefield will make a huge difference. He carries the power to inspire the party’s cadres and workers,” said senior BJP leader Biranchi Tripathy.

As many as four BJD turncoats who recently joined the BJP have found place in the second phase list. They include Jagannath Nundruka, Kailash Kulesika, Amarendra Dash and Dambaru Sisa.

Kailash Kulesika, a firebrand tribal leader hailing from Rayagada district, said the BJP would do well this time in South Odisha and the BJD would be completely decimated.

“I was in the BJD. They had assured me that they would give me a ticket. Though I gave my blood and sweat for the party for years, they ignored my case and gave a ticket to Prabhu Jani as he protects and promotes their mining business interests in our area. They even tried to bribe me which I rejected,” said Kulesika,







The full list of BJP candidates for Assembly seats in Odisha

Rourkela: Dilip Ray

Patna (ST): Akhil Chandra Naik

Saraskana (ST): Bhadav Hansdah

Rairangpur (ST): Jolen Barda

Bangiriposi (ST): Sanjali Murmu

Karanjia (ST): Padmacharan Haibru

Jharigam (ST): Narsingh Bhatra

Bissam Cuttack (ST): Jagannath Nundruka

Rayagada (ST): Basanta Kumar Ullaka

Laximpur (ST): Kailash Kulesika

Kotpad (ST): Rupa Bhatra

Pottangi (ST): Chaitanya Nandibali

Chitrokonda (ST): Dambaru Sisa

Dabugam (ST): Somnath Pujari

Rajanagar: Lalit Behera

Balikuda-Ersama: Satya Sarathi Mohanty

Jagatsinghpur: Amarendra Dash

Kakatpur (SC): Baidhar Mallick

Ranpur: Surama Padhy

Sanakhemundi (ST): Uttam Kumar Panigrahi

Mohana (ST): Prasanta Mallik