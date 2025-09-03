BJD’s Bhupinder Singh Triggers Exit Buzz, Praises Congress’ Resurgence

Bhubaneswar: Political circles in Odisha are abuzz with speculation after senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhupinder Singh made remarks hinting at uncertainty over his future in the ruling party while lauding the Congress’ revival.

Interacting with the media on Wednesday, Singh asserted that people in his constituency have pledged support to him irrespective of the party symbol under which he contests—comments widely seen as fuelling exit rumours.

“For me, the people, not the party, are of utmost importance. My political future will be decided by them, and from what I hear, they are prepared to support me no matter which party I represent,” Singh said.

In a pointed critique of his party’s performance as the principal opposition in the state, Singh argued that the Congress is regaining ground in Odisha as well as nationally. He said voters perceive little difference between the BJD and the BJP, creating space for the Congress to position itself as a credible alternative.

“On the national stage, the Congress’ graph is on the rise. In Odisha, people expect the BJD to act as a strong opposition. If it fails to do so, the Congress will gain at its expense,” he observed.

Without naming names, Singh appeared to question the BJD leadership, remarking that the party’s stance in Parliament has remained “unclear” since the 2024 general elections. “The leadership must take this seriously. I am only voicing what the people are saying. If their concerns are ignored, the party will suffer in the long run,” he cautioned.

His remarks, made against the backdrop of shifting political equations in Odisha, have sparked talk of a possible rapprochement with the Congress, which Singh described as expanding its footprint in the state.

Though Singh stopped short of announcing a break from the BJD, his repeated emphasis on public support over party affiliation has intensified speculation that a shift may be on the horizon.