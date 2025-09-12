BJD Suspends Ex-Odisha Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik
The party's action came a day after Mallik, considered to be a close confidant of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, said that he might quit the regional outfit if it does not function properly.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended former Odisha minister and senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.
BJD vice-president (headquarters) Pratap Jena, in an order, said, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Ex-MLA Kamakhyanagar, District- Dhenkanal, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.
( Source : PTI )
