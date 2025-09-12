 Top
BJD Suspends Ex-Odisha Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik

PTI
12 Sept 2025 11:31 AM IST

The party's action came a day after Mallik, considered to be a close confidant of BJD president Naveen Patnaik, said that he might quit the regional outfit if it does not function properly.

Former Odisha minister and senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended former Odisha minister and senior leader Prafulla Kumar Mallik for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

BJD vice-president (headquarters) Pratap Jena, in an order, said, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Ex-MLA Kamakhyanagar, District- Dhenkanal, is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal for his anti-party activities with immediate effect.


