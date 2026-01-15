BJD Suspends 2 MLAs for ‘Anti-Party Activities,’ Echoes of Past Expulsions Resurface

Bhubaneswar: In a significant disciplinary move ahead of a politically sensitive phase in Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday suspended two of its sitting MLAs—Arvind Mohapatra and Sanatan Mahakud—with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

A brief statement issued by the party said: “Shri Arvind Mohapatra, MLA, and Shri Sanatan Mahakud, MLA, are hereby suspended from the Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities.”

No further details were officially disclosed.

Party sources said Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud had been openly expressing dissatisfaction with the BJD and was allegedly showing an inclination towards the BJP. Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra, sources claimed, was engaged in activities in his constituency that were deemed detrimental to party interests.

Defending the action, senior BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra said the party president acted on the basis of credible intelligence inputs. “The BJD supremo has access to detailed intelligence reports. Any decision taken by him is based on careful deliberation and solid evidence. Stern action will be taken against anyone found working against the party,” he said.

Echoing similar views, party leader Ganeswar Behera said disciplinary action became unavoidable once the leadership was convinced that the activities of the two MLAs were harming the organisation.

Reacting to his suspension, Arvind Mohapatra denied the allegations. “I have never indulged in any anti-party activity. I will seek clarification from the party leadership regarding the charges levelled against me and respond accordingly,” he said.

Political observers note that the episode has also revived memories of 2000, when Arvind Mohapatra’s father Bijoy Mohapatra —then a prominent political figure and founder member of the BJD — was similarly sidelined during the party’s formative years. At the time, Patnaik had asserted firm control over the fledgling organisation, signalling a leadership style marked by strict discipline and intolerance towards perceived indiscipline—an approach that continues to define the party’s internal functioning even today.