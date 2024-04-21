BJD Releases 6th List Of Candidates For Assembly Seats

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday released nine names in its sixth list of Assembly candidates. In the list, five of the sitting MLAs were found dropped.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also the president of the BJD, announced the list of candidates via a video message in the afternoon.

The party fielded leading Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini from Barchana, replacing the party veteran and incumbent lawmaker Amar Prasad Satpathy. Similarly, former finance minister and Kendrapara MLA was replaced by Ganeswar Behera, a former Congress leader, who recently joined the BJD.

The three others who were denied tickets include Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (Simulia), Minakshi Mahant ( Champua) and Bagirathi Sethi (Anandpur).





Check the List of BJD Assembly Candidates:

Chilika- Raghunath Sahu

Andandpur- Abhimanyu Sethi

Saraskana- Debasish Marandi

Karanjia- Basanti Hembrum

Remuna- Bidyasmita Mahalik

Semulia- Subhasini Sahu

Barchana- Varsha Priyadarshini

Kendrapara- Ganeswar Behera

Champua- Sanatan Mahakud

BJD still to announce candidates for 21 assembly seats