BJD Holds Farmers’ Rally In Bhubaneswar; BJP Throws Down Debate Challenge

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday organised a farmers’ rally in Bhubaneswar, accusing the state government of neglecting agrarian distress and failing to fulfil its promises to the farming community. The protest, held here at Lower PMG, drew party leaders and supporters who demanded immediate measures to address farmers’ concerns.

The BJD alleged that the government has failed to respond adequately to issues such as falling farm incomes, inadequate support systems and a deteriorating law-and-order situation in rural areas. The party said the demonstration was intended to press for urgent policy intervention and sustained attention to the agrarian sector.

Addressing the gathering, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik sharply criticised the government’s performance, saying it had fallen short of the commitments made to farmers. With the government nearing two years in office, he said, many of its assurances remained unfulfilled on the ground.

Patnaik pointed to welfare measures introduced during the BJD’s tenure, including the KALIA scheme, which he said provided direct support and institutional assistance to farmers. He alleged that the present “double-engine” government had failed to introduce any comparable initiatives and had done little to improve the condition of cultivators.

“The previous BJD government implemented KALIA and several other measures to support farmers, including credit assistance and welfare programmes. What has the present ‘double-engine’ government done for the farming community?” Patnaik asked, asserting that the BJD would continue its campaign to protect farmers’ interests.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the rally as a political exercise aimed at deflecting attention from what it described as the BJD’s own governance failures.

BJP spokesperson Tankadhar Tripathy challenged the opposition to raise farmers’ issues in the Assembly and engage in a substantive debate.

“If the BJD truly has the courage, the Leader of the Opposition should come to the Assembly and explain whether irregularities such as ‘Katni-Chhatni’ occurred during their tenure,” Tripathy said. He also questioned the BJD’s record on expanding irrigation coverage and developing cold storage infrastructure, and asked whether the previous government had been able to prevent farmer suicides.

Tripathy further alleged that the Leader of the Opposition had not adequately raised farmers’ concerns in the Assembly since the change of government.

He said the BJP was ready for a detailed discussion on agricultural policies and performance, and urged the opposition to participate in a full-fledged debate in the House.