BJD Faces Open Revolt After Nuapada Defeat

Speaking to reporters here, Behera alleged that the bypoll candidate was selected without broader consultation, claiming that such unilateral decisions were accelerating the party’s downward slide. His comments come amid renewed speculation about VK Pandian’s continuing influence in the BJD, months after he publicly announced his withdrawal from active politics.

Behera asserted that Snehangini Chhuria’s candidature was the result of an “internal conspiracy” and did not reflect the choices of local leaders who were actively involved in the Nuapada campaign. He questioned why senior grassroots leaders, who had been organising in the constituency for months, accepted what he described as an “imposed” decision.

Reiterating long-standing suspicions within the party, Behera alleged that Pandian continued to play a decisive role in internal affairs despite his earlier exit from politics.

“If the party continues to function like this, its future will be dark,” he warned, claiming that rising frustration among workers was weakening the organisation from within.

“Any party heads towards collapse when the number of Vibhishans and betrayers increases,” Behera said.

The corporator also echoed allegations earlier made by suspended BJD leader Shreemayee Mishra, who had claimed that political deals were being struck outside Odisha. “It looks like there was a deal to help the BJP win,” he said, citing Mishra’s remark that “workers are left clueless while deals are struck in Delhi.”

Questioning the decision to field Chhuria, Behera asked why the party had chosen a candidate from nearly 150 kilometres away instead of a local figure with deeper organisational roots. “A candidate should know the soil of the region. What logic guided the party in picking someone from so far away?” he said.

Behera linked the current turmoil to the recent exit of former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik and growing allegations of internal sabotage. “Who was responsible for Nuapada? Who took these decisions?” he asked.

In October, suspended leader Shreemayee Mishra had reignited controversy with a social media post implying that key decisions in the party were influenced by external negotiations — a comment widely interpreted as a veiled criticism of Pandian.

Her comments resurfaced after speculation that Jay Dholakia — son of late four-time BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia — might join the BJP ahead of the Nuapada bypoll, a development that eventually unfolded as the BJP strengthened its foothold in the region.

As of the latest reports, the BJD has not issued an official response to Behera’s allegations.

--------------------------

Photograph: BJD party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.



