BJD, Arvind Mohapatra Trade Charges Over Suspension; Party Cites ‘Anti-Organisational Conduct’

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday spelt out the grounds for suspending Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra, saying the party had been monitoring his activities through internal reports for nearly 22 months and found them to be detrimental to organisational interests.

Senior party leaders alleged that Mohapatra began working against the BJD soon after being granted the party ticket and had engaged in activities amounting to a breach of party discipline. The party claimed that he, along with his father and veteran leader Bijoy Mohapatra, had effectively turned Patkura into a “father-son party unit” and had allegedly conspired to weaken the BJD’s prospects by working against its own parliamentary candidate.

The BJD further accused Mohapatra of consciously distancing himself from the party leadership by avoiding the use of the party symbol and the photograph of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik at public programmes. Party sources also alleged that several grassroots workers were removed from panchayat-level positions and replaced with individuals loyal to the Mohapatras.

Drawing a parallel with past events, the party leadership said the actions of Arvind Mohapatra mirrored what it described as earlier acts of betrayal by his father, both towards the party and its founder, Biju Patnaik.

BJD leader Amaresh Patri alleged that the MLA had not only undermined the organisation but had also betrayed the trust of the people of Patkura. “After becoming an MLA, he deliberately removed BJD workers from panchayat posts and installed his own supporters as chairpersons,” Patri claimed.

Rejecting the allegations, Arvind Mohapatra accused the party of changing its narrative repeatedly. “Instead of floating new allegations every day, the party should place all the charges in writing at once. I am prepared to respond to and discuss every accusation,” he said.

Mohapatra added that he would seek an appointment with BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to place his version of events before the party leadership.