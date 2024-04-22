BJD announces 7th list of candidates for 2024 assembly polls; 5 sitting MLAs dropped

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday released its seventh list of candidates for the crucial 2024 elections. As many as five sitting MLAs were dropped in the list.



BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced the names of candidates for six more assembly seats.

In a video statement, Patnaik informed that Tusharkanti Behera will contest from Kakatpur seat while Mahesh Sahu from Hindol assembly constituency.

Similarly, the party fielded Sharada Prasanna Jena from the Balikuda-Ersama seat.

With this, BJD has announced candidates for 141 seats out of a total 147 assembly constituencies. In the latest list, there are five new faces out of the six candidates announced by BJD.

Out of the six candidates announced, the BJD gave tickets to wives of two MLAs while denying tickets to four sitting MLAs.

In Bangiriposhi, the BJD gave a ticket to MLA Sudam Marndi’s wife. Similarly, Raghunathpalli MLA Subrat Tarai’s wife Archana has been given ticket by BJD.

In his reaction, Mahesh Sahoo, who has been nominated from Hindol constituency, said, “I extend my gratitude to Lord Jagannath, Goddess Hingula and CM Naveen Patnaik for taking the decision for the welfare of people. I will extend all my support to the party.”

On BJD denying ticket to Simarani Nayak of Hindol, Sahoo said, “I had earlier worked with Simarani and other leaders in Hindol and areas as well. There will be no issues as there is a lot of work to be done.”

Earlier, it was speculated that BJD might rope in Sahoo from Talcher. However, the party has fielded him from Hindol.

“I have worked in Talcher, Hindol and other assembly seats and it will not be a problem for me at all,”said Sahoo.

In his reaction, Biswaranjan Mallick, who has been fielded from Bari seat, said, “The people of the constituency are happy that the CM has reposed faith in me.”

As Sunanda Das has been denied ticket from Bari by the party, Mallick said, “I will work together and we will abide by the decision taken by the party.”

On the recent development, senior Journalist Askshay Sahu said, “Biswaranjan Mallick is a good at organisational level and was keen to contest from the seat as MLA. The contest on the Bari seat will be interesting to watch. Similarly, BJD has roped in Mahesh Sahoo in Hindol which is a politically sensitive seat in Odisha.”

According to Sahu, it will be a challenge for BJD to convince party workers as MLA Simarani has been denied ticket. “We are preparing a manifesto and we will work to resolve the issues including water, bridges, livelihood and other projects in Kakatpur constituency. A lot of work has been done and steps will be taken on skilling of youths,” said Tusharkanti Behera.;

Here is the List of Candidates:

Hindol: Mahesh Sahoo

Raghunathpalli: Archana Rekha Behera

Balikuda: Ersama: Sharada Prasanna Jena

Kakatpur: Tusharkanti Behera

Bangiriposhi: Ranjita Marandi

Bari: Biswaranjan Mallick