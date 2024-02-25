Bizwoman Slaps Home Guard, Tears Shirt in Argument Over One Way Driving

Hyderabad: A businesswoman, Gundalla Srilatha, was booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a traffic Home Guard when he stopped her from driving on the wrong side of a one-way street at Agrasen Island on Banjara Hills Road No. 12 around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

The police said the Home Guard, G. Vignesh, asked Srilatha to make a U-turn and proceed in the right way but she allegedly refused, telling Vignesh to impose a penalty and insisting she would proceed in the wrong direction.

As an argument ensued, Srilatha reportedly exited her car, slapped Vignesh and tore his shirt. She also snatched his phone and threw it, smashing it, when he tried to call the police. The police, however, were intimated by other personnel.

Senior officials who went to the spot persuaded Srilatha to leave the spot, sources said.

“Our Home Guard Vignesh, posted with Banjara Hills traffic police station, was performing his duty when Srilatha assaulted him,” said Banjara Hills police inspector K.M. Raghavendra.

She was booked under sections 323 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

“As the charges do not entail more than seven years conviction, we issued a notice under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code to Srilatha to come for questioning,” a police officer said.

The police were checking CCTV footage in the high-security area and in the process of recording the statement of the Home Guard.