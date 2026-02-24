Bishnoi Gang Threatens Congress MLA, Security Review Ordered

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday directed the state government to take a serious note of the alleged threats issued to Congress MLA Sajid Khan Pathan by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mr Pathan said he received a threat from Shubham Lonkar, who also claimed responsibility for the murder of former minister Baba Siddique, demanding ransom of Rs 10 crore.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly. He informed the House that the MLA from Akola West was threatened with dire consequences if the ransom amount was not paid.

Mr. Wadettiwar said that Mr. Pathan received an international call on February 17 at around 3.30 pm. The caller identified himself as Shubham Lonkar, who claimed links with the Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs10 crore and threatened to shoot the MLA dead if the money was not paid. “The caller arrogantly said that even if you inform the police, they will provide protection for a month or two. But after six months or a year, we will not spare you. We will kill you,” the senior Congress leader said.

Raising concerns over the law and order situation in the state, Mr. Wadettiwar added, “If elected representatives are not safe, what must be the situation of common people.”

Taking serious note of the issue, the Assembly Speaker directed the state government to conduct a detailed probe into the matter and ensure appropriate action. Calling the issue “extremely serious,” Mr. Narwekar instructed the government to immediately review the security arrangements of the MLA and take necessary steps for his protection.

In the purported threat call, the alleged gangster is heard telling Mr. Pathan, “Pata hai na Baba Siddique ko uda diya tha, ab teri bari hai. (Remember what had happened to Baba Siddique. Now, it's your turn).”

The Bishnoi gang is suspected to be involved in some sensational crimes in Mumbai in the last couple of years, including the murder of Baba Siddique in October 2024, the firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in 2024 and recent firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month.