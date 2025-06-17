Birthday Celebration Sparks Controversy After Senior Police Officer’s Wife Poses on Official Vehicle

A viral video of the wife of a senior police officer in Chhattisgarh has sparked outrage after she was seen celebrating her birthday on the bonnet of an official vehicle, which featured a blue beacon. The video shows her posing with a cake, balloons, and flowers, raising concerns about the misuse of government property.

The woman, whose husband is DSP Taslim Arif of the 12th Battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, was filmed in the controversial celebration in Ramanujganj, a town where her husband is currently stationed.

While the video has garnered significant attention on social media, many have criticized the display as inappropriate, questioning the use of an official vehicle for personal celebrations. This incident has prompted public calls for accountability from the Chhattisgarh police department.





Authorities have not yet released an official statement, but the matter is under scrutiny as social media users debate the ethical implications of the celebration.



