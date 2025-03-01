Birth certificates sole proof of DOB for applicants born on or after Oct 1, 2023: Centre

New Delhi: The central government has amended the Passport Rules, making birth certificates issued by appropriate authorities the only proof of date of birth for passport applicants born on or after October 1, 2023.



An official note was issued this week effecting the amendment to the Passport Rules of 1980. The new rules will come into force once the amendment is published in the official Gazette, officials said.

Under the new norms, birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as proof of date of birth for persons born on or after October 1, 2023.

Other applicants can submit alternative documents, such as a driving licence or school leaving certificates, as proof of date of birth.