BIPF Felicitates Recipients Of Prof. Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship 2024-25

BHUBANESWAR: The Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), a leading charitable organisation in Odisha, on Wednesday felicitated six outstanding students selected for the prestigious Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education (PGDS) for the academic year 2024-25.

The scholarship, instituted in 2005 by industrial house IMFA in memory of eminent scholar and historian Professor Ghanashyam Dash, covers up to 90 per cent of academic fees and eligible expenses for a four-year degree — amounting to a maximum of ₹6 lakh per recipient. It supports meritorious students pursuing professional degrees in engineering, medicine, STEM, and liberal arts.

This year’s scholarship has been awarded to six exceptional students. Among them, Sandip Subhrajit Sahoo and Tarini Prasad Mishra are pursuing engineering at IIT Hyderabad and IIT BHU Varanasi respectively, while Satyajeet Parida and Alok Kumar Sahoo are studying MBBS at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Dibya Jyoti Jena has secured admission to SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, and Ariyan Sahoo to FM Medical College & Hospital, Balasore.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Subhrakant Panda, managing director of IMFA and Trustee of BIPF, said, “Education is a powerful catalyst for social transformation and economic progress. Through the Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship, we invest in future leaders who will drive innovation and change in our society. The mentorship component reflects our commitment to nurturing their holistic development and helping them achieve their full potential.”

The PGDS scholarship aims to empower deserving students with financial support, ensuring that socio-economic constraints do not come in the way of higher education and personal aspirations.