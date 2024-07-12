Top
BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Call on Prime Minister Modi

12 July 2024
BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Call on Prime Minister Modi
Foreign Ministers from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Member States paid a joint call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Foreign Ministers from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Member States paid a joint call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Modi had fruitful discussions with the group of Ministers on further strengthening the regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people to people exchanges.

He stressed on the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East Policies as well as in its SAGAR vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region.

Modi expressed India’s full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
