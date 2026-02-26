BillDesk To Acquire Worldline India's Payments Business

Mumbai: Digital payments company BillDesk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the India payment businesses of French payments firm Worldline. While BillDesk did not disclose the transaction value, reports pegged the deal size between $100 million and $150 million.

BillDesk said the deal will merge its online aggregation business with Worldline India’s offline merchant network and bank switching infrastructure.

Together, the businesses will provide a coordinated omnichannel payments experience spanning digital transactions, recurring mandates, cross-border flows, and in-store point-of-sale (POS) and QR acceptance across urban and emerging markets.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as legal counsel to BillDesk, while EY served as the diligence adviser.

The acquisition is expected to deepen BillDesk’s presence in regional markets and strengthen merchant distribution, particularly among mid-sized businesses expanding their digital payment adoption.

“This transaction is a forward-looking investment in India’s payments ecosystem,” said M.N. Srinivasu, co-founder of BillDesk, in the statement, adding that the integration would help deliver a more connected payments experience for banks, enterprises and merchants.