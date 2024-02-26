Bill Gates to Visit Odisha on February 28 to Review Functioning of Krushi Samiksha Kendra

Bhubaneswar: Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is scheduled to visit Odisha on February 28. During his stay, he will review how the Krushi Samiksha Kendra at Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar is functioning.

Sources said the Krushi Samiksha Kendra is functioning with assistance from the Bill Gates Foundation. This centre is providing vital information regarding integrated farming to the farmers.

The visionary computer programmer and philanthropist will review how the center is contributing to the development of farmers.

“The Krushi Samiksha Kendra is an innovative project in the country. Since its construction was completed and it was recently inaugurated, Bill Gates wants to see how the Kendra is helping in the farmers’ development,” informed Odisha Agriculture Department director, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Ahead of Bill Gates’ visit, a team from his office visited Krushi Bhavan and had a discussion with state agriculture department principal secretary Arabinda Padhee.

The Bill Gates Foundation had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government in 2021