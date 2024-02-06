Hyderabad: A group of persons doused an unidentified man with petrol and set him ablaze along with his bike in the suburbs of Anantaram village, Bhuvanagiri police said on Monday. Locals called the police who rescued him and took him to a hospital where he is being treated for burns.

Police said he was carrying no documents and was not in a position to speak. The vehicle was traced to Warangal district and have asked the local personnel to inform the residents at the registered address.