Bijoy Mohapatra Alleges Conspiracy Behind Son Arvind’s Suspension from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odisha leader Bijoy Mohapatra on Friday alleged that a “conspiracy” lay behind the suspension of his son, Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra, from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), questioning both the timing and the grounds of the disciplinary action.

Reacting sharply to the decision, Bijoy Mohapatra said the party’s allegation of “betrayal” against his son was vague and unsubstantiated, adding that it was ultimately for the people to decide who had betrayed whom. “If there is any betrayal, the public will judge it,” he said, suggesting that forces within the party may be working behind the scenes.

Dismissing suggestions that the action against Arvind was linked to his own political past, Mohapatra asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing. “If the father has done nothing wrong, why should the son be punished?” he asked, questioning the logic behind the move.

Referring to allegations of corruption and disloyalty cited by the party, Mohapatra said he was unaware of any such instance involving his son. “If the party has facts, they should place them in the public domain. Even the people of Odisha do not know what these charges are,” he said, adding that intelligence inputs, if any, were meant for the Chief Minister and not for political messaging.

“An intelligence report cannot reach the Opposition. If someone is claiming such inputs, they must clarify,” he said, expressing surprise at the manner in which he learned of the suspension while attending a public programme.

Arvind Mohapatra, meanwhile, has formally sought details from party president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding the charges levelled against him. “We are in the Opposition. Ordinarily, corruption allegations are directed at those in power. To the best of my knowledge, I have neither indulged in corruption nor acted in a manner that can be described as ‘anti-party’. I expect a clear reply from the party leadership,” he said.

In a surprise move earlier this week, Naveen Patnaik suspended Arvind Mohapatra and Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud from the BJD for six years, accusing them of indulging in anti-party activities. The decision has triggered political ripples within the party and renewed debate over internal dissent and discipline in the regional outfit.