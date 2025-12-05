Bihar Wedding Turns Chaotic as Families Clash Over Rasgulla Shortage

A wedding in Bihar's Bodh Gaya turned violent after a dispute over the shortage of 'rasgulla' reached a boiling point and snowballed into a full-blown fight between the families of the bride and groom. The incident occurred on November 29 and has gone viral online as it got captured in the CCTV cameras of the hotel where the incident took place.

According to reports, the brawl erupted just as the bride and groom were getting ready to proceed to the mandap for their seven pheras-the holy ritual in which couples take seven rounds around the holy fire and pledge lifelong vows. The celebrations were going on without a hitch till guests complained about an insufficient supply of rasgullas, a popular dessert commonly served at weddings. What began as a minor disagreement soon snowballed into a heated argument between both sides.

The CCTV footage shows members of both families throwing chairs, exchanging blows, pushing each other, and creating chaos inside the wedding venue. Hotel staff reportedly struggled to control the situation as the fight intensified.

The wedding was eventually called off following the dramatic brawl. Tensions were heightened after the bride's family lodged a dowry case against the groom for harassment and misbehavior. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.

Local police have yet to make any official statement regarding the incident, and an investigation is expected to be initiated once formal complaints are reviewed.

The strange occurrence is driving conversation on social media, with many users in disbelief that a fight over sweets could lead to such a fall-out. The incident also points out how even a trivial disagreement can flare up in high-pressure wedding engagements, where tension between the two families is simmering since much before the wedding engagement.