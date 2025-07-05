Bihar Voter Roll Revision: Semi-Filled Forms Distributed to 87% Voters

New Delhi:The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that nearly 87 per cent of the 7.96 crore voters in Bihar had been provided with semi-filled enumeration forms for the ongoing special intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The forms were distributed during the first visit of the booth-level officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households.

The EC said nearly 38 lakh forms had been received by the BLOs who were working with the motto of 'Inclusion First', which has been repeatedly emphasised upon by the commission.



“The remaining houses could be locked or of dead electors or of migrants or of those who may be travelling. Since the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further,” the poll body said.

Besides, 1.55 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process. Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday alleged that the special intensive revision was a "sinister exercise" to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise and a clear effort to "destroy" the electoral system.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K.C. Venugopal, said, "This government specialises in giving people hell. The SIR is a sinister exercise to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise."

"The unnecessary haste, and their absolute refusal to address genuine concerns raised by the Opposition, points to this being a clear effort to destroy the electoral system in Bihar," he said.



“We will not let this go through. They must halt this ridiculous exercise immediately," Venugopal said.