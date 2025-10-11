Bihar: Two RJD MLAs Resign, Likely To Join BJP
PATNA: Two RJD MLAs Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand resigned from Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of next month's elections.
Both are likely to join the BJP.
A notification by the Assembly secretariat stated that the Mohania and Sheohar seats have fallen vacant following the resignations of Kumari and Anand.
( Source : PTI )
