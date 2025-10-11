 Top
Home » Nation

Bihar: Two RJD MLAs Resign, Likely To Join BJP

Nation
PTI
11 Oct 2025 1:29 AM IST

Two RJD MLAs Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand resigned from Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of next month's elections.

Bihar: Two RJD MLAs Resign, Likely To Join BJP
x
Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand to join BJP (Image:DC)

PATNA: Two RJD MLAs Sangeeta Kumari and Chetan Anand resigned from Bihar Legislative Assembly ahead of next month's elections.

Both are likely to join the BJP.

A notification by the Assembly secretariat stated that the Mohania and Sheohar seats have fallen vacant following the resignations of Kumari and Anand.



( Source : PTI )
BJP news Bihar news 
Rest of India Bihar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X