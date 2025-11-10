Bihar: Tejashwi Slams EC for Not disclosing Gender-Wise Voter Data of First Phase

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for "not disclosing gender-wise data" of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls even after four days of the voting.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that the RJD-helmed opposition coalition will not allow "vote theft or dishonesty."

"The EC has not disclosed the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes on November 6 even after four days have passed from the first phase of assembly polls. This is happening for the first time. Earlier, it was given immediately," he claimed.

Yadav also alleged that the commission has "stopped functioning properly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah".

He also warned "officials of dire consequences, if they try to create trouble in collusion with the EC or union Home Minister Amit Shah".

"We will not allow vote theft or dishonesty under any circumstances," the RJD leader said.

Yadav also claimed that altogether 208 companies of security personnel from BJP-ruled states have been deployed in Bihar for poll duties.

"Why have the security personnel been deployed from BJP-ruled states? We are keeping a close watch on them. Around 68 per cent of police observers are from BJP-ruled states. Why is it so?", he asked.

"Outsiders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, want to control Bihar, which the people of Bihar will not allow," the RJD leader claimed, while taking a dig at the BJP's central leaders.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not talk about issues like unemployment and migration in Bihar and indulged in negative politics" during his poll campaigns.

"The Prime Minister came here for poll campaigns, but he indulged in negative politics. I don't know what sort of web series the PM is watching these days. The PM did not talk about major issues like unemployment and migration during his campaigns in the Bihar polls," Yadav alleged.

The RJD leader also claimed, "He did not say anything about the corruption charges of Samrat Choudhary, Dr Dilip Jaisawal, and Mangal Pandey. The PM shared the dais with people like Hulas Pandey, Anand Mohan, Sunil Pandey, and Manorma Devi. Are they honest politicians? He met Vipin Sharma, the prime accused in the multi-crore Srijan scam, in Patna."

Yadav exuded confidence of winning the Bihar polls and claimed, "We will take oath on November 18."

The RJD leader also claimed that there would be no compromise with law and order, and "we will take action against criminals, communal forces and corruption if the INDIA bloc wins Bihar polls."