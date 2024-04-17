Top
Bihar Resident Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

DC Correspondent
17 April 2024 5:11 PM GMT
Police and Army officials gather at the spot in Gantemulla area of north Kashmirs Baramulla district, where a retired police officer was shot dead, Sunday morning, Dec. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: A worker of Bihar identified as Raja Shah was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's southern Anantnag district Wednesday night.

The police said that the victim was targetted by the gunmen in the Bilal Colony of the Jablipora area of Anantnag's Bijbehara tehsil where he lived in a rented accommodation.

He had received bullet injuries in his neck and abdomen, leaving him in a pool of blood, the police and hospital sources here. He was declared brought dead on arrival at Bijbehara's sub-district hospital, the sources added.

A police source said that Raja Shah son of Shankar Shah was working in the area as a seasonal labourer.

The police said they have registered a case of murder and taken up investigations. Meanwhile, police and CRPF parties have been fanned out in the area to capture the assailants dead or alive, the sources said.

