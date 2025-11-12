Bihar Records Highest-Ever 68.98% Voter Turnout Since 1951

New Delhi: With massive turnout of voters on Tuesday, Bihar recorded its highest-ever polling of about 68.98 per cent since first Assembly elections held in 1951. The state also saw the highest ever turnout of women voters with 71.6 per cent outnumbering men of whom 62.8 voted.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said voters of Bihar have created history in independent India.

The second phase saw an overall polling of 68.76 per cent as per Election Commission of India. The first phase had witnessed 65.08 per cent polling.

Interestingly, the women voter turnout was higher in both phases – 69.04 per cent and 74.03 per cent —compared to men at 61.56 per cent and 64.1 per cent. Kishanganj, the lone Muslim-majority district in the state, recorded the highest polling percentage followed by adjoining Katihar, Purnea, Supaul and Araria.

“This election witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951. Not only that, our mothers, daughters, and sisters showed their faith in the Election Commission by recording the highest-ever female turnout of 71 per cent. These transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar have set an example for the entire country,” said the CEC.

The second phase of polling saw 122 constituencies comprising 3.7 crore voters, in districts mostly situated along the border with Nepal going for election. Several areas fall in the state's north-eastern region of Kosi-Seemanchal, which is flood prone and with a high percentage of the minority community. The first phase on November 6 had recorded 65.09 per cent turnout.

“The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 district magistrates regarding the SIR...” the poll panel said.

According to Bihar Police senior officials 1,625 companies of CAPF were attached with the state to oversee elections. Officials said elections were held in places where no voting has taken place for last 20 years