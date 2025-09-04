Bihar Polls: Shah Fires Up NDA Political Machinery

New Delhi: Ahead of the ruling NDA's call for a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 to protest against the derogatory language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother by an alleged opposition bloc supporter, senior BJP leader and union home Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with core group leaders of the party from the state.

The meeting was also attended by BJP president JP Nadda where the BJP leadership discussed election strategies, including how to counter the opposition's "vote chori" allegation. Assembly polls are scheduled in the state in October-November and the issue is likely to be added in the ruling NDA’s arsenal against the opposition bloc. Modi had termed the remarks against his mother as an insult not only to him but to “every mother, sister, and daughter of the country" and had said that the people of Bihar shared his anguish. Women voters are considered as one of the strongest votebanks of Modi and the BJP.

JD(U) leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and all the NDA constituents had slammed the opposition parties for the derogatory remarks. The bandh will be led by NDA women leaders, workers and supporters. "Detailed discussions were held on the upcoming assembly elections. Discussions were also held on the atmosphere of confusion being created by the opposition... We will organise Vidhan Sabha workers' conference in all the assembly constituencies. It was decided to form an election campaign committee in Bihar for the upcoming elections... We will go door-todoor and talk about the development that has happened under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

This meeting was not about seat sharing," said BJP Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal after the meeting. Shah, sources said, also sought feedback on several issues including the joint campaigns and events by the ruling coalition in the poll bound state. Other than Jaiswal, Bihar minister Mangal Pandey, national general secretary and state incharge Vinod Tawde, union minister Giriraj Singh among others also attended the meeting at Shah's residence. The party has also decided to form a committee which will hold discussion with district core committees for selection of candidates.

