Bihar Polls: NDA’s Bigwigs Lead Fierce Attack on Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi/Patna: Campaigning for the 122 Bihar Assembly seats going to polls in the second and final phase on November 11 concluded on Sunday, with the ruling NDA’s bigwigs, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, leading a fierce attack on the Opposition Mahagathbandhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “enthusiasm and zeal” of the cadre on the ground and sounded confident of "splendid results" on November 14, the day of counting of votes.

“During the Bihar Assembly election campaign, the enthusiasm and zeal of our workers in the Mera Booth Sabse Majboot programme was worth witnessing. These workers of ours are the very pillars of the organisation who ensure the victory of BJP NDA. I am confident that this time too, we will see splendid results of their hard work and dedication in Bihar,” Mr Modi posted on X. Leading the charge for the NDA, he addressed 14 rallies in the state and a roadshow.

Among the important seats going to the polls in the second phase are Chakai, from where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh is seeking re-election; BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's Jamui; JD(U) minister Leshi Singh's Dhamdaha and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh's Chhatapur. After the voting for the second and the final phase of Bihar concludes on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the exit poll predictions, which will predict the initial indication of whether the ruling or the Opposition alliance has the advantage before results are declared on November 14.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Sasaram and Arwal on the final day of the campaign for the final phase of the Bihar elections, Mr Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav of supporting the infiltrators. "While Modi Ji wants to set up an industrial corridor, the INDIA bloc are trying to build a corridor for infiltrators," he said.

The Union home minister also promised a future when "mortar shells that will be dropped on Pakistan will be manufactured at an ordnance factory in this state".

“Recently, Mr Gandhi and Mr Yadav took out a Voter Adhikar Yatra. It was not aimed at bringing about any improvement in the lives of the poor living in Bihar, the Dalits and the EBCs. It was aimed at protecting infiltrators," Mr Shah alleged.

Mr Shah also slammed Mr Gandhi for his "vote chori" claims, saying, "If he thinks there is vote chori, why does he not lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission?"

"When the government at the Centre was helmed by (former PM) Manmohan Singh, (Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi and (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad Yadav, terrorists struck at will on our soil. In contrast, now we are beating up the terrorists inside their homes…" Mr Shah said.

"In the future, if terrorists from Pakistan dare to carry out an attack again, bullets fired by them will be retaliated with mortar shells. Do you know where these mortar shells will be manufactured? In Bihar, in Sasaram, Modi Ji is trying to build a defence corridor here," said the home minister.

The BJP leader also blasted the Congress and the RJD for "having tried to stall" the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

“I can tell you, in advance, the outcome of the ongoing elections. This is my 37th rally in the state, and I can say that Lalu Ji and his allies are going to be wiped out in the first phase itself,” said Mr Shah. He urged all the people to "be on guard and not get complacent".

"You must remember that the Opposition may have come in a new garb, but their poll symbols remain the same 'lantern' and 'panjaa' (hand) and so does their character," Mr Shah alleged.

Referring to the CPI(ML) Liberation, which has aligned with the INDIA bloc, the home minister said, "Under Modi Ji's leadership, we have been able to weed out the menace of naxalism. But if even a little chance is given to these red-flag wallahs, the state will again be in the throes of the Left-wing insurgency that Bihar had suffered in the past."

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Aurangabad and Sasaram, defense minister Rajnath Singh said the BJP-led NDA does not divide people on the basis of religion, caste or creed, as it believes in the "politics of humanity". Hitting out at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his "Congress means Muslims" comment, Mr Singh alleged the Opposition party is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion.

"Have you heard what the Telangana chief minister said? He said that 'the Congress means Muslims and Muslims means the Congress'. What is the meaning of this statement? This statement is aimed at dividing the country. Is this the kind of politics you stand for? This is Congress culture," said the union minister and alleged that the Congress and the RJD are trying to defame the NDA for "their politics of appeasement".

"The Congress and the RJD are trying to divide the society based on caste, creed and religion. This election is a fight between good governance and jungle raj (lawlessness). The same people who pushed Bihar into an era of caste conflict and massacres are now seeking votes. People must remain alert about such forces," he said.