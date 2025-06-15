Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan to Finalise Seat-sharing in July Meeting

New Delhi/Patna: Opposition parties under Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar are slated to hold a crucial meeting in the second week of July to finalise seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the official date for this meeting will be announced soon after the national executive meeting of the RJD beginning on July 5.

Ahead of this, a subcommittee comprising representatives from each alliance partner is expected to meet on June 20 for a preliminary round of discussions to evaluate the seat demands made by each party, the insiders in the grand alliance said.

Once the strengths of the alliance partner for claimed seats are decided in the sub-committee, the main coordination committee will have a threadbare discussion on each seat with an open mind, ensuring that electoral success remains the top priority in seat allocation, they said.

In the previous meeting held on Thursday at the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, all parties reached a mutual understanding that seat claims would be made based on the ground reality and to furnish details of the assembly constituencies they want to contest before the next meeting, the RJD sources said.

The alliance partners also expressed willingness to decide seat-sharing at the earliest so that they can expedite the polls preparation in time.

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to be held in October or November this year.

During the meeting held on June 12, Mr Tejashwi Yadav urged all partners of Mahagathbandhan not to think and act like an individual party but like one unit of the "grand alliance", and each one should also participate in the other's political rallies to communicate the right message among the voters.

As a major stakeholder of the grand alliance, the RJD will have to handle the surging demands of the assembly seats by various partners, a political commentator said on Saturday, adding that if the seats is distributed on an actual ground reality, the grand alliance is surely to pose a serious challenge to the Nitish kumar led NDA government in Bihar in upcoming election.